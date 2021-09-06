Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $91.36. 6,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

