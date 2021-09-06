BSCPAD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.17 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00004360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 218.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $165.79 million and $15.17 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00147249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204584 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.66 or 0.07501575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,523.19 or 0.99934146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00943417 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

