Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637.

TSE:HOM.U opened at C$15.85 on Monday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.39 and a 52 week high of C$16.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

