ByteNext (BNU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,019.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $66,019.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00153381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00207806 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,850.61 or 0.07415296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,844.43 or 0.99839225 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.66 or 0.00956447 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

