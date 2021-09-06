Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of CBT opened at $52.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

