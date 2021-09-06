Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,530 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

