Cadence Bank NA Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.49. 9,099,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

