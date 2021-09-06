Cadence Bank NA Sells 492 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,111,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $292.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

