Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Down 1.1%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 344.50 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56). Approximately 18,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 62,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.60 million and a P/E ratio of 41.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

