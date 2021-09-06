Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,440.00

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,440 ($44.94) and last traded at GBX 3,435 ($44.88), with a volume of 21723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,390 ($44.29).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,280.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,033.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05.

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total transaction of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

