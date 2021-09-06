Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of JET2 stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,173 ($15.33). 189,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.13. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

