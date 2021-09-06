Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$141.29.

CNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$159.01. 2,050,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,398. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.