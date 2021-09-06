Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $206,786,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 388.3% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,081,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,182 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

