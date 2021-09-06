Carbon (CRBN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $138,185.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00153870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00210614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.07350774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,583.12 or 0.99720968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.00961468 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

