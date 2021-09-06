CargoX 1-Day Volume Hits $210,882.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $53.11 million and $210,882.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

