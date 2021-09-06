Carry (CRE) Market Cap Achieves $119.60 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $119.60 million and approximately $25.26 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00104216 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

