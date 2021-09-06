Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent stock opened at $140.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.