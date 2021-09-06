Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $210.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

