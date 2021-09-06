Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $210.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

