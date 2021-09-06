CBDAO Market Capitalization Hits $84,236.40 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. CBDAO has a total market cap of $84,236.40 and $83,575.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CBDAO has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00142810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00792721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047248 BTC.

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

