CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 29,450 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $92,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $214.91. 4,355,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

