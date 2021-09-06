CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,770 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $174,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.11. 11,534,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.81. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

