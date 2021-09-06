CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $62,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,213. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.