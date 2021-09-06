CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $103,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.39. 4,772,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 895.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

