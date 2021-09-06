CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $85,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,492. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.