CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $40.28 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $40,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $466.98. 517,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.