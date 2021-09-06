CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $86.86 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $497.68. 2,520,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,629. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

