CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $97.03 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,356 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $97,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.66. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.