CCLA Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,753 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $125,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

