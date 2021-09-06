CCLA Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,768 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.82. 1,339,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average of $230.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

