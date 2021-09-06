CCLA Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,477 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $118,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $422.86. 1,604,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

