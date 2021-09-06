CCLA Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.97. 10,369,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a market cap of $642.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

