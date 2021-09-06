CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 504,414 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 504,414 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.6% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of The Blackstone Group worth $127,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,996,000 after purchasing an additional 170,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.00. 2,768,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,235. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $130.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

