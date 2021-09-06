Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $17.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

