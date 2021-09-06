Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $331.07 million and approximately $95.84 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00143855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.99 or 0.00794045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047235 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

