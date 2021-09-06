Celo (CELO) Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $153.13 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00009688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

