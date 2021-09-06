CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,865 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of CenterPoint Energy worth $55,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

