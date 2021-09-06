Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report $722.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.40 million and the lowest is $702.00 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Myers purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 in the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 197.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

