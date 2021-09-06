Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Tops $82.94 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $82.94 million and $1.38 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00017733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00139138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.41 or 0.00777496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00046505 BTC.

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

