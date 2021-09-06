Centrifuge Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $124.66 million and $1.45 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00157426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00219102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.40 or 0.07610405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,637.42 or 1.00112512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00973553 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 95,693,325 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.