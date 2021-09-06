Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,874 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.12% of Century Casinos worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNTY. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 653,596 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 658.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 513,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $13.37 on Monday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.