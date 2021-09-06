Ceres (CERES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,394.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. Ceres has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $58,394.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $167.52 or 0.00324834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00154022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00215267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.47 or 0.07233600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.70 or 1.00124662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.87 or 0.00965402 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres' total supply is 10,917 coins and its circulating supply is 7,917 coins.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

