CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 744.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.