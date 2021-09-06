CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.40.
GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
CGI stock opened at $92.02 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $157,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after buying an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
