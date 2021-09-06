CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI stock opened at $92.02 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $157,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after buying an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.