Chainlink (LINK) Trading 38% Higher This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $34.25 or 0.00065257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $15.43 billion and approximately $2.55 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00017296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00142504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00771659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,509,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

