Chainswap (ASAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $512,546.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Chainswap has a market cap of $3.03 million and $512,546.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00142596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00771815 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,402,480 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.