Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON CEG traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 3,753,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.97. Challenger Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of £14.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
