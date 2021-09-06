Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON CEG traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 3,753,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.97. Challenger Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of £14.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

