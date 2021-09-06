Champions Oncology (CSBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Champions Oncology had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, analysts expect Champions Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSBR opened at $10.96 on Monday. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of 548.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Champions Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Champions Oncology worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

