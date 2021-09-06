Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $449.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $450.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

