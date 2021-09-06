Chart Industries (GTLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) in the last few weeks:
- 9/1/2021 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $188.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “
- 7/13/2021 – Chart Industries had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at COKER & PALMER.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $192.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $197.40.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
