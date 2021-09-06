Chart Industries (GTLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2021 – Chart Industries is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $188.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Chart Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Chart Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

7/13/2021 – Chart Industries had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at COKER & PALMER.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $192.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

Get Chart Industries Inc alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.